Man, 26, charged in Scarborough Golf Club Road double homicide, police say

Toronto police say they have charged a man in connection to a double homicide investigation.

On Sunday at around 7:53 p.m., police said they were called to 15 Pin Lane, near Scarborough Golf Club and Kingston Roads, to check on the wellbeing of two people.

Officers found the bodies of two people “with obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

“They were both pronounced deceased on scene,” police said in a news release Monday. “Their deaths are being treated as suspicious.”

Police have charged Kyle Sequeira, 26, of Toronto, with two counts of second-degree murder, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released by investigators.

Sequeira made an appearance in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is the city’s 56th and 57th homicides of the year, police said.