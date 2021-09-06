Loading articles...

Garage fire in Mississauga damages 2 homes, several vehicles

Fire and police vehicles on scene of a garage fir in Mississauga on Sept. 6, 2021. CITYNEWS/Rylan Vallee

A fire in a detached garage in Mississauga caused damage to two nearby homes and several vehicles overnight.

Fire crews responded to the home on Alexandra Avenue for a fully involved fire accompanied by propane tank explosions.

Paramedics were also called to the scene after midnight, but no injuries were reported.

Peel police say the fire is not considered suspicious and the Fire Marshall has been notified.

No further details are available at this time.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:26 AM
COLLISION - #WB401 at Keele in the express. Left lane blocked
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:37 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 3:10PM UPDATE: Soak up these warmer temperatures! We've got cooler temps for Labour Day! I'll have your forecast every 10 min…
Latest Weather
Read more