Singh to start Day 22 of election campaign with pandemic safety announcement

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh starts off Day 22 of the federal election campaign with an announcement in Ottawa.

He’s due to speak about pandemic safety at 9:30 a.m., after lambasting Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau yesterday for what Singh says has been a lacklustre attempt to boost vaccination rates.

Trudeau is also due to make an announcement this morning after taking a day off from campaigning Saturday.

He’s scheduled to speak in Markham, Ont., at about 10:30 a.m.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is continuing a stint in British Columbia.

He’ll appear in Vancouver at 10 a.m. local time.

The three main federal parties traded fire Saturday over their responses to gun violence and to the resurgence of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2021.