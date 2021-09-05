Loading articles...

Ontario reports 811 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths

Last Updated Sep 5, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

Equipment at the ready inside a Toronto Paramedic Services mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sept. 4, 2021. (Craig Wadman/CITYNEWS)

Ontario reported 811 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 944 cases reported on Saturday.

The province is reporting three more coronavirus-related fatalities but says “due to a data clean-up” two of the three deaths occurred more than two months ago.

“643 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 168 are in fully vaccinated individuals,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday morning.

She added that 266 people are currently in the hospital. Around 179 people are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) due to the virus.

The government also said 83.6 per cent of eligible Ontarians have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 77.1 per cent have two doses.

 

 

 

 

 

