Man seriously injured in North York shooting

Last Updated Sep 5, 2021 at 10:48 pm EDT

Police investigate after a man was shot on Shoreham Court near Jane Street on Sunday, Sept. 5. CITYNEWS/Chris Langenzarde

A man has suffered serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

Police were called to a building on Shoreham Court, just east of Jane Street at around 9 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released.

