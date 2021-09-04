Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario reports nearly 950 new COVID-19 cases, highest count since end of May
by News staff
Posted Sep 4, 2021 10:20 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 4, 2021 at 10:43 am EDT
A poster encouraging mask wearing in a crowded space in Ottawa, Ontario on Friday August 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Ontario is reporting 944 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest total since the end of May and nine additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 736 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 208 are in those fully vaccinated. There are 728 resolved cases.
The province is reporting nine more deaths but says “due to a data clean-up” five of the nine occurred more than two months ago.
Provincial data shows 320 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU), 172 are in the ICU and 105 are on ventilators.
Of hospitalized patients, 277 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 32 are fully vaccinated.
Ontario administered 45,886 vaccine doses in the last 24-hour period, the most doses administered in almost two weeks.
The province hit 10 million people fully vaccinated as well, representing 76.9 per cent of the eligible population.
Vaccinations have begun to increase slightly this week after the Ontario government introduced a
that will limit unvaccinated people from non-essential businesses and activities. vaccine passport
