Motorcyclist dies in hospital following collision with Toronto police vehicle

A motorcyclist died following a crash involving a Toronto police cruiser on Sept. 4, 2021. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

A motorcycle rider that was involved in a collision with a marked Toronto police cruiser on Friday has died, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Saturday.

The collision occurred at the intersection of College Street and University Avenue at around 5:35 p.m., the SIU said.

The police officer was uninjured in the crash.

There was no indication from the SIU if the collision was the result of a pursuit or part of any other investigation at the time.

“The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision yesterday afternoon,” the SIU said in a news release.

The SIU is an arms-length provincial agency that investigates reports of death, injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm involving a police officer.

 

