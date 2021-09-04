Loading articles...

Man, 28, charged in Danforth homicide investigation; second suspect still sought by police

Toronto police charged Tyler George, 28, with manslaughter on Sept. 4, 2021. (H-O/TPS)

Toronto police say they have charged a 28-year-old man in connection to a homicide investigation in the Woodbine and Danforth Avenues area.

Police say the victim, 77-year-old John Manion, was assaulted by a man and a woman outside an establishment in the Woodbine and Danforth Avenues area in the afternoon on Aug. 6.

The victim was allegedly punched by both a man and woman, knocking him to the ground.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Manion later died of his injuries on Aug. 29.

On Saturday, Tyler George turned himself in and was charged with one count of manslaughter, police say.

Police say Afja Duffy, 41, is still being sought by investigators.

She is wanted on a warrant for manslaughter, police say.

“She is considered violent and dangerous,” police say. “If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

This is the city’s 53rd homicide investigation of 2021, police say.

