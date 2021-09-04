Kawartha Lakes homeowner left out of provincial aid after July tornado

When a series of devastating tornadoes struck Barrie and nearby communities back in July, the Ford government promised residents would have their full support when it came time to rebuild. But at least one family is finding that help doesn’t extend to their community.

On July 15, a series of EF-2 strength twisters cut a swath of destruction through Barrie, Innisfil, Kawartha Lakes, Little Britain, Manilla, Lindsay and Lake of Bays. Barrie was the hardest hit with between 100 and 150 structures damaged and approximately 60 considered uninhabitable at the time. While touring the devastation, Doug Ford promised, “If insurance doesn’t cover [costs], we’re going to be here to step up. We’re going to be here for them.”

Steven Stacey lives in Little Britain, about an hour’s drive from Barrie. His family farm was one of the ones hit by the twisters. He says he vividly remembers that day as he rushed home once he got to the call.

“I’m thinking like, where’s my kids, what’s going on, I was losing my mind,” Stacey tells CityNews.

When he arrived, he found his home in ruins, and his wife trapped under the debris.

“The chimney and the roof came through the other roof and as she was going down the stairs, the access panel into the attic landed on top of her,” he recalls.

Steven’s wife, Carey, is now recovering in hospital. She was left with a broken wrist, a broken back and a shattered ankle. Their 11-year-old son Owen escaped any serious injury.

Now as the Stacey family works to heal and rebuild, a new problem. In the aftermath of the disaster they felt relieved to hear the premiere talking about provincial programs to help plug gaps in homeowner’s insurance. But he’s discovering the program, enacted for affected homeowners in Barrie, wasn’t enacted for Kawartha Lakes and qualifications around how much of the value of the home is insured, means it’s unlikely he’ll qualify for the same help as residents in Barrie, leaving him with up to $300,000 he says would have to go back onto his mortgage.

“It shouldn’t be that way. I’m an Ontario citizen just like they are. I pay taxes, just like they do,” says Stacey, who has called on the Kawartha Lakes mayor and the premiere to take action.

“I’ve never asked for a handout in my life, never, nor do I want to – but right now with the situation I’m in, I would take some, yes I would.”

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the tornadoes left 71 homes uninhabitable and resulted in more than 2,200 insurance claims for damage to personal and commercial property totalling $75 million.