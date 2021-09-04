Toronto police ID victim in construction site shooting death

Toronto police have identified the victim of a shooting at a north Toronto construction site.

Police from Toronto and York Region converged on Steeles Avenue West near Alness Street at around 1:22 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said the victim, 42-year-old Toronto resident Floreano Lopes, later died in hospital.

At least one other man was transported to the hospital, their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said they have charged 37-year-old Jonathon Kozuch with second-degree murder in connection to the incident.

He has been remanded into custody by a judge, police added.

Special Investigations Unit contacted

Police said on Friday the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted but they have not yet invoked their mandate and investigators would not elaborate on why they may be involved.

“There is an added complexity to this and based on interactions between police and the suspect, the SIU has been contacted in cooperation between Toronto Police and York Region,” said duty inspector Michael Williams.

Investigators did confirm that the pickup truck was stolen a short distance from where the shooting occurred, and may have been involved in a separate collision, but police would not say if they were in pursuit of the truck prior to the incident on Steeles Avenue.

Jessica, who witnessed the incident, told 680 NEWS the driver of the black pickup truck was going eastbound along Steeles Avenue when he struck another construction worker in the area before colliding with another vehicle.

“Then he hit the cube van and got pulled out by other construction workers, shot the other guy multiple times and then was held down until cops came,” said Jessica.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 54th homicide of 2021, police said.