Day 21 of federal election campaign happening on opposite sides of Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 4, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and debate moderator Pierre Bruneau pose for a photo during the first French leaders' debate on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Martin Chevalier - POOL
The Conservative and NDP leaders will be on opposite sides of the country for Day 21 of the federal election campaign.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is expected to make an announcement in Coquitlam, B.C. this morning before heading to Nanaimo, B.C., for an event with supporters.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is to make a health-care announcement in St. John’s, N.L., and then meet young voters in Halifax in the afternoon.
The itinerary for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is marked as private.
On Friday, Trudeau again found himself the target of his political rivals for calling the Sept. 20 election during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Singh said the rising case counts were a reminder of why it was problematic for Trudeau to pull the plug on his minority government and call a “selfish summer election.”
O’Toole accused Trudeau of forcing the summer campaign for his own personal interest of winning a majority.