York issues COVID-19 public health orders related to isolation, large gatherings

York Region’s Medical Officer of Health is introducing new Section 22 orders in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region

Dr. Karim Kurji has issued two orders related to isolating when exposed to COVID-19 and measures for hosts of social gatherings.

The first order requires all York Region residents diagnosed or testing positive for coronavirus, exhibiting symptoms, awaiting tests results or have been advised by York Public Health to isolate as a close contact must:

Remain in isolation as directed by Public Health in accordance with the current Ministry of Health guidelines: If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or believe you have COVID-19, the isolation period is 10 days from the date your symptoms began If you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19, isolation is 10 days from the date your symptoms began unless a negative test result is received If you are a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19, you must isolate for 10 days from the date of last exposure



The other order requires anyone responsible for hosting social gatherings in private residences or commercial facilities to keep a list of names and contact information for everyone who attends and be prepared to provide it to York public health upon request.

Hosts must also ensure all requirements for social gatherings are followed. Currently, outdoor social gatherings and organized public events can have 100 people, while indoor gatherings are limited to 25.

They will both come into effect on September 4 at 12:01 a.m. If one fails to comply with any of the new measures, you could face fines up to $5,000.

York region currently has just under 500 active COVID-19 cases with 86 new cases reported on Friday.