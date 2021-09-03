Man shot near Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street

Toronto police say a man has been shot near Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street.

Police said they were called at around 1:22 p.m. Friday to the Steeles Avenue West and Alness Street area for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with gunshot wounds. The injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they believe someone was trying to steal a car, but the exact circumstances around the incident remain under investigation.

York Regional Police said they have one man in custody, Toronto police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.