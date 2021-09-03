Loading articles...

Man shot near Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police say a man has been shot near Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street.

Police said they were called at around 1:22 p.m. Friday to the Steeles Avenue West and Alness Street area for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with gunshot wounds. The injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they believe someone was trying to steal a car, but the exact circumstances around the incident remain under investigation.

York Regional Police said they have one man in custody, Toronto police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
CLEAR: All express lanes reopened EB 401 at McCowan. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
2:05PM UPDATE: Extra comfortable out there today! Enjoy this refreshing Friday! @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more