Ontario legislature prorogued until after the federal election

Exterior view of the Legislative Building on the grounds of Queen's Park. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

The Ontario legislature has been prorogued until after the federal election.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the legislature will return Oct. 4.

Legislators had been on summer break, and were due back Sept. 13.

But Calandra says the federal election has caused too much uncertainty, and the governing Progressive Conservatives want to see how it pans out before finalizing fall legislation.

Canadians will cast their federal ballots on Sept. 20.

