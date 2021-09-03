Loading articles...

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with Toronto police vehicle near Queen's Park

Last Updated Sep 3, 2021 at 7:29 pm EDT

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries following a crash involving a Toronto police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

A motorcyclist has been critically injured after a crash with a Toronto police vehicle near Queen’s Park.

The collision occurred at College Street and University Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown at this point if the Special Investigations Unit will be called in the investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The agency is called in to investigate the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

