Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with Toronto police vehicle near Queen's Park

A motorcyclist has been critically injured after a crash with a Toronto police vehicle near Queen’s Park.

The collision occurred at College Street and University Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

University is closed northbound at College and Queen’s Park Avenue is closed from Elizabeth Street to College as police investigate.

Updated 10 minutes ago
Serious collision reported at College & University. Intersection is CLOSED in all directions. #CityStreets
Updated Today at 04:46 PM
Wet weather dampens cottage country at times this weekend.
