Crews search Lake Ontario for missing boater who left from Toronto Islands

A search is underway for a missing 84-year-old boater in Lake Ontario.

Toronto police say the boat’s operator, who they identified as Peter Ashby, left the Queen City Yacht Club on the Toronto Islands at noon Thursday and did not return.

Police in Hamilton say his 27-foot sailboat was found around 2:30 a.m. on Friday near the lift bridge entrance to Hamilton Harbour, just below the Burlington Skyway.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces search and rescue teams are assisting with the search.