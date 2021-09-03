Man wanted in sexual assault investigation

Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say they were called to a retail store in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street West area around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the suspect became involved in a verbal altercation with a store employee before sexually assaulting them and fleeing the scene.

The man is described as being six feet tall with curly blond hair. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a yellow sweater and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.