Liberals call for province to veto Norfolk-Haldimand's medical officer appointee

The Ontario Liberals are calling for the health minister to veto the appointment of the new acting medical officer of health in Haldimand-Norfolk because he is against COVID-19 lockdowns.

Liberal Health Critic John Fraser describes Dr. Matt Strauss as opposing “life-saving public health measures.”

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit announced Strauss’s appointment to the role in a statement Friday, saying the board of health voted for him unanimously.

Strauss, who is an assistant professor of medicine at Queen’s University, has tweeted repeatedly about his opposition to lockdowns, arguing they’re not effective at preventing COVID-19-related deaths.

He has also described business-owners who open in violation of public health orders as “heroes.”

The Ministry of Health said while they responsible for approving medical officers of health in the province, they do not have a say in acting medical officers of health. In a statement, they said they have not received any request from the health unit to approve Strauss.

A spokesperson also added, “Under no circumstances would we ever approve the appointment of a local medical officer of health who does not support the public health measures that have saved countless lives and protected our hospital capacity throughout the pandemic.”

Strauss and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.