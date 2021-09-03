Police seek man, 23, in connection to Yorkdale Mall shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man they allege is connected to a shooting incident at Yorkdale Mall last weekend.

On Aug. 29th at around 3:30 p.m. police rushed to the scene after receiving several calls for shots being fired.

Investigators said two groups got into an altercation and began shooting at each other.

With the help of mall security, they identified a suspect and following a brief foot pursuit he was arrested on the Highway 401 on-ramp, police said.

A loaded firearm, later revealed to be a loaded Glock-19, was recovered.

“Officers arrested a second man and a woman as part of this active investigation and have now identified a fourth person who is wanted on a warrant,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police said they are searching for Isaac Stafford, 23, of Toronto.

He is described as five-foot-ten-inches tall and is around 150 pounds. He also has braided hair, police said.

Investigators said he is wanted for “Discharge Firearm with Intent.”

“He is known to be armed,” police said. “Anyone who sees Stafford should not approach him but immediately call police on 911.”