Girl, 10, dies days after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

A 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on September 1, 2021. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

A 10-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan earlier this week has died of her injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Pleasant Ridge Avenue, between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the girl was struck by a white Hyundai Santa Fe while riding her bicycle in the area.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl died of her injuries Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old driver remained at the scene.

Investigators have opened a digital evidence portal for anyone with pictures, videos or dashcam footage leading up to the incident.

