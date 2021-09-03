Can we adapt our cities for our new climate reality?

In today’s Big Story podcast, this week, Hurricane Ida rampaged through the gulf coast, leaving power grids and water lines strewn in its wake, and when it reached New York it caused massive flooding that has already resulted in at least two dozen deaths. Most North American cities — including Canada’s — simply weren’t built for the weather extremes we’re now facing with regularity. And even ‘safer’ cities like Toronto and New York are now seeing massive floods. Can we adapt cities to handle this weather? What will it cost and do we have the will to do it?

GUEST: Alex Steffen, The Nearly Now

