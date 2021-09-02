What's open/closed this Labour Day weekend

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The last unofficial weekend of summer is upon us as students prepare to head back to class next week.
While the usual main attraction of Labour Day weekend, the CNE, was cancelled once again this year, the Canadian International Air Show will be back on Saturday and Sunday in Toronto.
There are also several other fun sites open this weekend, especially on Labour Day. The weather is looking beautiful on Saturday, sunny and a high of 24 C, but the city may run into some rain on Sunday with a slight chance on Monday as well.
Below is a list of what’s open and closed on holiday Monday:
Transit:
TTC will run on holiday service
GO will run on a Sunday schedule
Malls:
Square One – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Eaton Centre – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets – 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaughan Mills – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Yorkdale Shopping Centre – Closed
Scarborough Town Centre – Closed
Fairview Mall – Closed
Sherway Gardens – Closed
Bramalea City Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dufferin Mall – Closed
Main Attractions:
Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Canada’s Wonderland: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Splash Works 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open for regular tours
Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CN Tower: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Monday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed Monday)
Gardiner Museum: Closed
Royal Ontario Museum: Closed
ActiveTO:
Bayview Avenue, from Lawren Harris Square to Rosedale Valley Road
The Meadoway, from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road
Roads within High Park
What’s closed on Monday
LCBO stores
The Beer Store (select stores will be open. For a full list, click here.)
Government offices, municipal buildings, and banks
No mail delivery
Toronto Public Library (closed on Sunday and Monday)