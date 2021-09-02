Loading articles...

What's open/closed this Labour Day weekend

Last Updated Sep 2, 2021 at 12:47 pm EDT

The last unofficial weekend of summer is upon us as students prepare to head back to class next week.

While the usual main attraction of Labour Day weekend, the CNE, was cancelled once again this year, the Canadian International Air Show will be back on Saturday and Sunday in Toronto.

There are also several other fun sites open this weekend, especially on Labour Day. The weather is looking beautiful on Saturday, sunny and a high of 24 C, but the city may run into some rain on Sunday with a slight chance on Monday as well.

Below is a list of what’s open and closed on holiday Monday:

Transit:

  • TTC will run on holiday service
  • GO will run on a Sunday schedule

Malls:

  • Square One – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Eaton Centre –  11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets –  9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills –  10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre – Closed
  • Scarborough Town Centre – Closed
  • Fairview Mall – Closed
  • Sherway Gardens – Closed
  • Bramalea City Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dufferin Mall –  Closed

 

Main Attractions:

  • Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Splash Works 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open for regular tours
  • Toronto Zoo: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • CN Tower: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Monday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed Monday)
  • Gardiner Museum: Closed
  • Royal Ontario Museum: Closed

 

ActiveTO:

  • Bayview Avenue, from Lawren Harris Square to Rosedale Valley Road
  • The Meadoway, from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road
  • Roads within High Park

What’s closed on Monday

  • LCBO stores
  • The Beer Store (select stores will be open. For a full list, click here.)
  • Government offices, municipal buildings, and banks
  • No mail delivery
  • Toronto Public Library (closed on Sunday and Monday)
