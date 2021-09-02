What’s at stake at the Fairy Creek blockades?

In today’s Big Story podcast, for more than a year, protesters have been keeping industry away from old-growth forest on this site, and for months there have been RCMP on the scene attempting to remove them. But the story of Fairy Creek is about much more than just police against Indigenous protesters. What’s really at stake as the police up their aggressiveness to attempt to clear the site, and why should all Canadians be watching closely?

GUEST: Jerome Turner

