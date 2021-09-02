Loading articles...

What’s at stake at the Fairy Creek blockades?

In today’s Big Story podcast, for more than a year, protesters have been keeping industry away from old-growth forest on this site, and for months there have been RCMP on the scene attempting to remove them. But the story of Fairy Creek is about much more than just police against Indigenous protesters. What’s really at stake as the police up their aggressiveness to attempt to clear the site, and why should all Canadians be watching closely?

GUEST: Jerome Turner

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:15 PM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
Good Thursday morning! North wind and a fall-like feel for us again this morning. Plenty of sunshine today ☀️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more