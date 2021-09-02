Toronto expands mobile vaccine clinics on TTC buses

The City of Toronto has begun its rollout of vaccine clinics based on buses.

Mayor John Tory announced that the city and Toronto Public Health have partnered with the Toronto Transit Commission and paramedic services to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates.

TTC buses will be used as mobile vaccine clinics in high foot-traffic areas, including subway stations.

Several bus-based clinics will be held in Toronto’s harbourfront area, and other neighbourhoods this weekend.

Harbourfront Centre – Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harbourfront Centre – Sunday, September 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Sunday, September 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jack Layton Ferry Terminal – 10 Queens Quay W., Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 10 Queens Quay W., Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jack Layton Ferry Terminal – 10 Queens Quay W., Sunday, September 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– 10 Queens Quay W., Sunday, September 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Islington TTC Station – Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue, Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue, Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Warden TTC Station – 701 Warden Ave. Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– 701 Warden Ave. Tuesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 9, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Westwood Middle School – 994 Carlaw Ave., Friday, September 11, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tory says the locations were chosen based on high foot traffic by residents, and low vaccination uptakes within the neighbourhood.

“This is another example of Team Toronto in action. All parts of the City government working with our community partners to help people get vaccinated,” he said in a news release.

“These TTC bus vaccine clinics will help more people get their first and second doses of vaccine and be better protected against COVID-19 and the Delta variant. I continue to urge people to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible – it’s the right thing to do and it will protect the progress we have made fighting the pandemic.”

As of August 30, 83 per cent of Toronto residents 12 and over have received their vaccination, with 76.6 per cent completed their vaccination series by receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.