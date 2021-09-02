Loading articles...

Suspects wanted for manslaughter after victim dies of injuries sustained in alleged assault

A 41-year-old woman and unidentified man are wanted for manslaughter after a Toronto man died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault back in August.

Police say 77-year-old John Manion was assaulted by a man and a woman outside an establishment in the Woodbine and Danforth Avenues area in the afternoon on August 6.

The victim was allegedly punched by both a man and woman, knocking him to the ground.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition. Manion later died of his injuries on August 29.

Arja Duffy, 41, of Toronto, is wanted for one count of manslaughter. The male suspect has not been identified at this time.

She is considered violent and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach the suspect.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
Skip the slowdowns and find a faster way to the cottage, with 680 NEWS Cottage Country Traffic reports every ten mi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
Good Thursday morning! North wind and a fall-like feel for us again this morning. Plenty of sunshine today ☀️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more