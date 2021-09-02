Suspects wanted for manslaughter after victim dies of injuries sustained in alleged assault

A 41-year-old woman and unidentified man are wanted for manslaughter after a Toronto man died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault back in August.

Police say 77-year-old John Manion was assaulted by a man and a woman outside an establishment in the Woodbine and Danforth Avenues area in the afternoon on August 6.

The victim was allegedly punched by both a man and woman, knocking him to the ground.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition. Manion later died of his injuries on August 29.

Arja Duffy, 41, of Toronto, is wanted for one count of manslaughter. The male suspect has not been identified at this time.

She is considered violent and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach the suspect.