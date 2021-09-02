Loading articles...

SIU investigating crash involving police cruiser in Milton

Last Updated Sep 2, 2021 at 8:55 am EDT

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. FILE/Halton Regional Police

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Milton.

The SIU said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday between a Halton regional police cruiser and another vehicle on Steeles Avenue near James Snow Parkway North.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the officer involved also suffered injuries but was not transported to hospital.

Police said Steeles between James Snow Parkway and Fifth Line will remain closed for several hours.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

