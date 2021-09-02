Ontario reports 865 new cases of COVID-19, 14 more deaths

Ontario reported 865 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — a spike from the 656 on Wednesday.

The province confirms 14 more deaths, saying four of the deaths occurred in the last week, while the remaining 10 were from more than a week ago.

Health officials tested 27,293 people yesterday for a positivity rate of 3 per cent.

Of the new cases, 692 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 173 are fully vaccinated.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott, said 320 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU). Of those patients, 292 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 28 are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 83.2 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 76.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

