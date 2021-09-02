Remains of man missing since January discovered in London, Ont. landfill

The search for a missing man that spanned several months came to an end on Thursday after investigators found the remains of 57-year-old Nathaniel Brettell at a landfill site in London, Ont.

Toronto Police tell 680 NEWS they had been searching the location for several weeks when the remains were recovered. Brettell’s identity was confirmed through fingerprints.

A search for Brettell, presumed dead after vanishing from his Toronto home on January 21, 2021, brought police to his residence in the area of Royal York Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue West area on February 1.

When police arrived, Brettell was nowhere to be found, but officers spotted blood during their probe and returned to conduct a more thorough search.

During their investigation of the rooming house, two police officers were attacked by a knife-wielding man. The suspect was tasered and arrested on the scene. One of the officers suffered significant slash wounds. The other suffered only minor injuries.

Police said the evidence collected from the scene led them to determine that the investigation would be considered a homicide rather than a missing persons case.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Ahmed Al Farkh of Toronto, was charged with second-degree murder related to Brettell’s death on May 12.

In June, police obtained a search warrant for the Green Lane Landfill site in London, Ont. under suspicion that Brettell’s remains could be found at the location.

“Following a development in the investigation, officers also have reason to believe Nathaniel’s body could be at the landfill site,” police said at the time.

The excavation had been underway since July 5. In a statement, TPS confirmed the search has now concluded.