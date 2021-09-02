Loading articles...

Worker stabbed in facility near King and Sherbourne

Last Updated Sep 2, 2021 at 2:25 pm EDT

Toronto police line tape

A female worker is being rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a facility in the King and Sherbourne Streets area.

Officers were called to the area just before 2 p.m. for report of a stabbing.

Police say a man entered the facility and allegedly stabbed a worker. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, but was eventually located and taken into custody.

The area is closed for investigation.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Crash on SB 115 south of Peterborough County Rd 10 - a traffic spotter says all lanes are blocked because of a cras…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
Good Thursday morning! North wind and a fall-like feel for us again this morning. Plenty of sunshine today ☀️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more