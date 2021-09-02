Worker stabbed in facility near King and Sherbourne

A female worker is being rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a facility in the King and Sherbourne Streets area.

Officers were called to the area just before 2 p.m. for report of a stabbing.

Police say a man entered the facility and allegedly stabbed a worker. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, but was eventually located and taken into custody.

The area is closed for investigation.

More to come