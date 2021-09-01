Man sought after standing naked outside residence in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are trying to identify a man that was caught performing what investigators call an indecent act outside a residence in Richmond Hill.

Officers were called to the area of Bantry Avenue and Red Maple Road on August 27th for a report of a prowler.

It’s alleged that a few days prior, shortly before 2:30 a.m., a suspicious man was captured on video surveillance standing naked outside the residence. He then returned to the same home that night just before 11:00 p.m.

The male suspect is described as anywhere between 20 to 40 years old with an average build and a dragon tattoo on his upper right arm.

He was last seen donning a medical face mask, a baseball hat, and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.