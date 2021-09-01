Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man sought after standing naked outside residence in Richmond Hill
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 1, 2021 12:02 pm EDT
York Regional Police released video surveillance footage of the alleged suspect. YORK REGIONAL POLICE
York Regional Police are trying to identify a man that was caught performing what investigators call an indecent act outside a residence in Richmond Hill.
Officers were called to the area of Bantry Avenue and Red Maple Road on August 27th for a report of a prowler.
It’s alleged that a few days prior, shortly before 2:30 a.m., a suspicious man was captured on video surveillance standing naked outside the residence. He then returned to the same home that night just before 11:00 p.m.
The male suspect is described as anywhere between 20 to 40 years old with an average build and a dragon tattoo on his upper right arm.
He was last seen donning a medical face mask, a baseball hat, and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.