Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 1, 2021 1:42 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 1, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT
York Regional Police/2021. York Regional Police/Facebook
York Regional Police say a 10-year-old girl has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.
Police were first notified of a pedestrian hit by a car just before 11:00 a.m. near Pleasant Ridge Avenue, between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive. A road closure is in place in that area.
A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition via emergency run.
The 33-year-old driver was not injured and remained on the scene.
Witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage is being asked to come forward.
