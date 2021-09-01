Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

York Regional Police say a 10-year-old girl has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.

Police were first notified of a pedestrian hit by a car just before 11:00 a.m. near Pleasant Ridge Avenue, between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive. A road closure is in place in that area.

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition via emergency run.

The 33-year-old driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

Witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage is being asked to come forward.