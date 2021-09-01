Loading articles...

Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

Last Updated Sep 1, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

York Regional Police/2021. York Regional Police/Facebook

York Regional Police say a 10-year-old girl has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.

Police were first notified of a pedestrian hit by a car just before 11:00 a.m. near Pleasant Ridge Avenue, between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive. A road closure is in place in that area.

A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition via emergency run.

The 33-year-old driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

Witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage is being asked to come forward.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Jame Snow Pkwy. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:10 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: It’s SEPTEMBER 1st!! 😳 and the start of Meteorological Fall! There is a little bit of a fall-like feel this morning and…
Latest Weather
Read more