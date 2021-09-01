Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Potential COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Sugar Daddy's nightclub in Mississauga
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 1, 2021 12:22 pm EDT
Peel Public Health say patrons were potentially exposed to the virus on Aug. 20 and Aug. 22. Sugar Daddys/Google Maps
Peel Public Health says patrons that attended Sugar Daddy’s nightclub in Mississauga on August 20 or August 22 were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
The public health unit urges anyone who visited the nightclub, located on Dixie Road, to seek immediate testing. They add that this includes patrons that are fully vaccinated.
Those looking to get tested for COVID-19 are being asked to give health officials the outbreak number: 2253-2021-45471.
Guests are being asked to self-isolate if symptoms develop.
This follows a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at a nightclub in Hamilton.
Last week, Hamilton Public Health said a previously reported
had grown to as many as 42 confirmed cases at Sizzle Nightclub. COVID-19 outbreak at a popular downtown nightclub
With the Ford government set to announce details
, nightclubs and bars are expected to be on the list of businesses required to seek proof of vaccination before entry. on its mandated, provincewide vaccine certificate system
