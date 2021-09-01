Potential COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Sugar Daddy's nightclub in Mississauga

Peel Public Health says patrons that attended Sugar Daddy’s nightclub in Mississauga on August 20 or August 22 were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The public health unit urges anyone who visited the nightclub, located on Dixie Road, to seek immediate testing. They add that this includes patrons that are fully vaccinated.

Those looking to get tested for COVID-19 are being asked to give health officials the outbreak number: 2253-2021-45471.

Guests are being asked to self-isolate if symptoms develop.

This follows a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at a nightclub in Hamilton.

Last week, Hamilton Public Health said a previously reported COVID-19 outbreak at a popular downtown nightclub had grown to as many as 42 confirmed cases at Sizzle Nightclub.

With the Ford government set to announce details on its mandated, provincewide vaccine certificate system, nightclubs and bars are expected to be on the list of businesses required to seek proof of vaccination before entry.