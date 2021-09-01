Loading articles...

Pakistan aiding evacuation of Canada-bound Afghans: high commissioner

Last Updated Sep 1, 2021 at 8:06 pm EDT

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada says his country will help evacuate Canada-bound Afghans trying to escape by road into Pakistan.

While the Canadian government has advised those left behind in Kabul to shelter in place, Ameer Khurram Rathore told CityNews in an interview people headed to Canada who wish to make the trek to Pakistan will be issued entry visas.

“Our embassy is working 24 hours providing consular services in Kabul,” said Rathore, adding more than 1,000 visas are being issued every day. “The people who have valid visas, they can cross the land border.”

The issue was discussed during a phone call Wednesday morning between Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau and his Pakistani counterpart.

Rathore said Garneau was assured, “of our fullest cooperation to evacuate any person who wants to come to Canada.”

Pakistan’s government has said it does not want a further influx of Afghan refugees and is only hosting those seeking asylum in Pakistan temporarily.

Evacuees are being given 21-day transit visas and flown into Islamabad where they wait before continuing to Canada.

Pakistan has the longest border with Afghanistan however the Taliban control all the main land crossing points.

“We definitely know it’s a very fragile situation,” Rathore said, “and understand the anxieties of people in Afghanistan.”

Pakistan has so far evacuated nine Canadians through Islamabad.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:13 PM
Heavy traffic WB Gardiner due to a crash west of Jameson. WB Lake Shore much busier than usual.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:32 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: August saw above-normal temperatures for the province, especially in eastern ON. After several months of dry conditions,…
Latest Weather
Read more