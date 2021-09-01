Ford government to announce vaccine certificate program today: sources

The Ford government will announce its vaccine certificate program at a news conference later Wednesday, sources tell 680 NEWS.

This comes after a planned announcement expected on Tuesday was put on hold.

Sources had told CityNews earlier in the day that Premier Doug Ford was set to unveil its plans on Tuesday, finally bowing to pressure from opposition leaders and numerous health organizations who have been calling for a provincially administered proof-of-vaccine system.

The provincial cabinet is said to be debating the various elements of the program, which would limit access to certain non-essential services based on vaccination status.

The regular weekly update from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore was also cancelled Tuesday, “in light of the government’s ongoing work on a proof of vaccination certificate,” read a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Sources also tell CityNews the Ford Government is leaning towards a “smart health card,” for the vaccine certification. It would be a QR code on a phone that can also be printed on paper. The standardized format could be accepted in other provinces and countries.

Ford has long pushed back against the idea, saying as recently as July 15 he was “not going to do it” and that he was not in favour of having a “split society.”

More to come