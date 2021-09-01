Ontario reports 656 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 656 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 13 additional deaths.

The province’s health ministry said five of the deaths reported today occurred in the last week and eight happened more than a week ago.

Of the new cases, 504 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 152 are fully vaccinated.

The province said it conducted 27,572 tests in the past 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 2.9 per cent.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 339 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU). Of those patients, 303 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 36 are fully vaccinated.

According to provincial data, 163 people are in ICU fighting the virus, with 96 on ventilators.

The province administered 34,703 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Nearly 83.1 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had one dose, and 76.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Ford government will announce its vaccine certificate program at a news conference later Wednesday, sources confirm.