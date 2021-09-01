Loading articles...

1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire near Bloor and Sherbourne

Last Updated Sep 1, 2021 at 8:27 am EDT

A fire broke out at an apartment building on Huntley Street in Toronto on Sept. 1, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building near Bloor and Sherbourne streets.

Fire crews were called to Huntley Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a fire in an apartment on the seventh floor.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

A second person was also taken to hospital but is in stable condition.

The fire was knocked down quickly.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in.

