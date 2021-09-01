Feds respond after Ford blames Liberal government for failing to enact national vaccine certificate

Canada’s Public Safety Minister is taking issue with comments from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who accused the federal government of not acting to implement a countrywide vaccine certificate.

Ontario is introducing a vaccination certificate program to force residents to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 22nd.

The certificate will be necessary to enter some public settings considered high-risk, including restaurants, theatres, gyms and other venues.

Premier Ford said the move is essential at Wednesday’s press conference because the federal government won’t introduce a national program while the election is underway.

“We can’t wait any longer. We must take immediate action, and we will,” Ford said, calling the Liberals’ decision to call a fall election “unnecessary.”

“We need to protect our hospitals. We need to avoid lockdowns at all costs. We want our kids in school and our businesses to stay open.”

Bill Blair, Canada’s Public Safety Minister and the Liberal Party candidate for Scarborough Southwest, called Ford’s comments “shocking and a disappointment.”

“The Premier has been late to announce vaccine passports in Ontario. His comment today that he asked the federal government to bring in a national vaccine passport is untrue,” said Blair in a statement.

“Premier Ford, Premier Kenney of Alberta, and Erin O’Toole have been the only ones opposing vaccine passports domestically. In fact, Premier Ford asked the federal government to stay out of domestic vaccine passports. Premier Ford has only ever asked for an international version for international travel.”

Blair went as far as to say that Ford’s inactivity put the province in a dire situation with COVID-19 and “Ontarians know that.”

“Canadians want to finish the fight against COVID-19. Millions of Canadians have rolled up their sleeves and gotten their vaccine shots to protect themselves, their families and their communities,” Blair continued.

“Vaccine passports give people the confidence of knowing that others around them are fully vaccinated. They also help drive increased vaccination rates and give Canadians confidence that it’s safe to go to restaurants, stores, and out into their communities.”

Federal ministers announced on August 11 proof-of-vaccination credentials to make it safe for international travel. This allows tourists to submit their proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN (mobile app or Canada.ca/ArriveCAN) when coming back to Canada.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau recently revealed his party’s $1 billion “COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Fund” to support provinces and territories implementing a vaccine passport in their jurisdiction for non-essential businesses and public spaces.

He then singled out Ford and urged him to “step up” and listen to public health officials by introducing a provincial vaccine certificate.

Ontario’s vaccine policy goes into effect on September 22nd, and it won’t apply to essential services such as healthcare settings and grocery stores.

Ford, who admitted he was against enacting a vaccine certificate system, says the pandemic has divided many people.

“This virus has split up friendships. It has divided coworkers. It has divided families. That’s the hardest thing I deal with,” Ford said.

“It’s heartwrenching. We need to stay united. We’re a lot stronger than when we’re divided.”

With files from The Canadian Press