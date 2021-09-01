Can Justin Trudeau channel his Dad Energy to a new government?

In today’s Big Story podcast, sunny ways aren’t going to work for Trudeau and the Liberals any longer. People are tired and angry and wondering why we’re even having an election right now. Trudeau is being confronted at rallies and the Conservatives have pulled even in the polls. So what can he run on this time? Will calm leadership and a caring attitude in a crisis convince Canadians that he’s the guy to look out for them when things get tough? Or has he squandered too much of his electoral goodwill?

This is the third in a series of episodes examining how the major party leaders could each become Prime Minister.

GUEST: Max Fawcett, political columnist at the National Observer

