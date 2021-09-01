Loading articles...

Boy struck by vehicle while cycling in Brampton

Last Updated Sep 2, 2021 at 12:04 am EDT

The intersection of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway where a boy was struck by a vehicle while cycling on September 1, 2021. CITYNEWS/Rick Helsinki

A boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while cycling in Brampton.

Police were called to Williams Parkway and Dixie Road just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The cyclist was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene. The intersection was closed as police investigated, but it has since reopened.

