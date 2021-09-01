2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

A multi-vehicle crash in Brampton Wednesday evening has sent two people to hospital.

Peel police says the collision happened around 6:45 p.m. at Airport Road and Triple Crown Drive near Williams Parkway.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The passenger in the same vehicle, a woman, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The intersection is closed as police investigate the cause of the crash.