Loading articles...

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown in a 2020 Twitter photo. (FILE/TWITTER/@PEELPOLICE)

A multi-vehicle crash in Brampton Wednesday evening has sent two people to hospital.

Peel police says the collision happened around 6:45 p.m. at Airport Road and Triple Crown Drive near Williams Parkway.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The passenger in the same vehicle, a woman, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The intersection is closed as police investigate the cause of the crash.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:32 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: August saw above-normal temperatures for the province, especially in eastern ON. After several months of dry conditions,…
Latest Weather
Read more