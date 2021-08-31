Police: 3 arrests made in Yorkdale Mall shooting, both groups fired 7 rounds of bullets

Toronto Police updated its investigation into a brazen weekend shooting at Yorkdale Mall, confirming that three arrests have been made after two groups fired multiple rounds at each other.

Police were called to the north Toronto mall around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving several calls about multiple shots fired.

With the help of mall security, police officers identified a suspect, and following a brief foot pursuit, he was arrested on the Highway 401 on-ramp. Police say they also recovered a loaded firearm.

The mall was briefly placed in lockdown as a result.

On Monday, investigators charged a 25-year-old Toronto man in connection with the shooting.

Ayobami Owusu faces numerous gun-related and assault charges, including discharge with intent and possession of a loaded firearm. Owusu will appear in court on September 2.

“Group one consisted of one male subject and one female subject,” police said Tuesday. “Group two consisted of three male parties.”

Investigators said that both groups fired seven rounds at each other.

On Tuesday, police made two more arrests, identifying 22-year-old Brandon Neliko, also of Toronto, charged with numerous weapon offences, including discharge of a firearm with intent to wound and possession of a loaded gun.

They arrested 29-year-old Charlotte Koehler of Toronto, charged with the discharge of a firearm with intent to wound and to occupy a motor with a loaded gun.

Both Neliko and Koehler appeared in court Tuesday.

Shoppers described a chaotic scene that left many in tears, including terrified children. One witness said they saw one of the shooters run through Hudson’s Bay and crash through the glass to escape.

There were no injuries.

This is the second shooting at a Toronto mall in recent weeks.

A physical altercation between two groups at Sherway Gardens around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 erupted into gunfire, police said at the time.

No one was injured in that incident.