Woman arrested, 2 more suspects wanted in Mississauga carjacking

A woman has been arrested and two others are wanted after a man was seriously injured during a carjacking in Mississauga.

Peel police say the robbery took place shortly before 6:45 a.m. in the Dundas Street East and Haines Road area.

Suspects allegedly pulled a man from his white Nissan van outside a restaurant and stole it. Police say no weapons were seen but they ran the man over before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Around two hours later, a citizen spotted the stolen van and contacted police. Officers responded and were able to arrest the driver of the vehicle.

Brittany Lynn Trites, 27, of Barrie is facing one count of robbery.

Two other suspects, a woman around six feet tall with black and blonde hair wearing jeans and a man wearing a grey hooded sweater, are currently wanted.

Trites appeared in court Tuesday.