Police release sketch of Queen Street East sexual assault suspect

Toronto police are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in an alleged sexual assault investigation.

Police say on July 14 at around 10:45 pm, a man approached a woman in the city’s east end.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the 24-year-old victim before he fled on foot eastbound on Queen Street East from Victoria Park Avenue.

The man is described as white, between 20 to 30 years old, approximately five foot nine inches with a slim nose, and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Investigators have now released a composite sketch of the suspect in hopes someone can identify him.