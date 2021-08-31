Optometrists poised to withdraw provincially covered services Wednesday

Optometrists in Ontario are poised to withdraw services covered by provincial health insurance starting tomorrow following a breakdown in talks with the government.

The Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) says it’s aware of the inconvenience to patients but argues the government has left it with no other choice.

“Government neglect has jeopardized access to eye care for those who need it most, undervaluing the eye health of Ontarians,” said Dr. Sheldon Salaba, President of the OAO.

“Optometrists are being fair and reasonable: we ask only that government commit to cover at least the cost of service delivery, and we’re giving them lots of notice to avoid any impact on patients.”

The provincial health plan covers annual eye exams for youth aged 19 and under, seniors aged 65 and older, and for people with specific health conditions.

The @ONOptometrists said “no” to further mediation on Saturday. There is a fair and reasonable plan on the table. I urge the @ONOptometrists to commit to working with us to reach an agreement. Read more: https://t.co/NFkvrgVved — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 31, 2021

The optometrist group has argued its members are underfunded for services and are absorbing about 45 per cent of eye exam costs.

It says the deadline for withdrawing services may be moved if the health ministry agrees to increase the reimbursement rate, and says it is “committed to minimizing any risk to patients’ health and vision.”

The province has said it will pay optometrists $39 million to retroactively account for increased costs of services.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that the professional association “said no” to further mediation over the weekend.

“There is a fair and reasonable plan on the table. I urge the (Ontario Association of Optometrists) to commit to working with us to reach an agreement,” Elliott wrote.

Conversely, OAO says its optometrists have “never been given a formal negotiation process with the government.”

“Vision is our most important sense, and our political leaders must help us protect it,” said Dr. Salaba.

“After almost three years in office, it’s time for action from Premier Ford and Minister Elliott. They must ensure Ontarians continue to receive the quality eye care they depend on and deserve.”