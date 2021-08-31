Loading articles...

Ontario extends paid sick leave program until end of year: Minister of Labour

Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks to his office in the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, June 14, 2021 as MPPs debate the government's legislation that will enable it to invoke the notwithstanding clause to deal with a court ruling on a third party election financing law. The Ontario Superior Court had struck down the Election Finances Act, tabled by the province this year, that would have limited third-party spending outside an election year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s Worker Income Protection Benefit, which mandates three paid sick days, will be extended until the end of the year.

The program, which was initially set to expire on September 25, 2021, will now remain in place until December 31, 2021.

In a statement, Minister of Labour, Monte McNaughton, said the decision to extend the program comes in response to “new data showing the Delta variant is spreading faster and is more transmissible.”

“In addition to ensuring no one would lose their job due to COVID-19, in April, we introduced new measures to ensure that workers do not lose pay if they need to stay home for reasons related to the pandemic, such as self-isolating, going to get tested and waiting for results, or getting vaccinated,” McNaughton wrote.

“We are extending our COVID-19 paid sick leave program until December 31, 2021 to ensure that we continue to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible and protect workers sick from this virus.”

In April, the Doug Ford government announced the program, which requires employers to pay employees up to $200 per day for three days.

The program is available to full and part-time employees.

The province partnered with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to deliver the program and reimburse employers.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB QEW east of Burloak. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:44 PM
(2:44pm) Comfy temps right now
Latest Weather
Read more