Boater found dead after going missing on Lake Ontario
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 31, 2021 12:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 31, 2021 at 1:38 pm EDT
Halton police issued this photo of missing boater Robert Wyles. TWITTER/Halton Police
A boater that had
waters late last week was found dead on Tuesday. been missing after going out on Lake Ontario
Halton Police said marine officers were assisting a boater last Thursday during a storm in the area of 16 Mile Creek and Lake Ontario when they noticed another boat that was adrift nearby with no one aboard shortly after 6:00 p.m.
Police confirmed the vessel had been purchased earlier in the day by 80-year-old Robert Wyles.
Wyles, considered an experienced operator, was last seen leaving Bronte Harbour in Oakville at around noon.
On Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., a boater in the vicinity of Bronte Harbour notified police of a deceased person in the water.
That person has been identified as Wyles.
“The HRPS would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wyles and thank the public for their assistance in the search,” the force said in a statement.
{* loginWidget *}