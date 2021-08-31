Gardiner east end construction project, road closures begin tonight

Toronto drivers in the east end used to using the Lake Shore will have to learn to pack some patience or find a different route.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 31, there will be some road restrictions as part of the Lake Shore Boulevard east project.

Crews will be removing the Gardiner ramp to Lake Shore at Carlaw so they can build a new ramp. The eastbound Gardiner will be closed at the Lake Shore forcing drivers on to the Don Valley Parkway.

Permanent closure

Gardiner Expressway ramps to Lake Shore at Carlaw

Weekends Only – September to October 2021

Lake Shore Boulevard East closed from Cherry Street to Carlaw Avenue

Don Roadway closed between DVP and Commissioners Street – No access permitted to DVP. Access will be via Eastern Avenue and Queen Street

During the Lake Shore closure from Cherry to Carlaw, the westbound Gardiner can be accessed using Jarvis Street.

This ramp removal phase of the project will continue through to the end of October, with work on the whole thing continuing until 2024.