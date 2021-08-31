Loading articles...

Vaccine FAQ: Timelines for kids, do vaccine passports help and do you need a booster?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it seemed in the spring that kids under 12 might have a chance at getting vaccinated before school started. But that didn’t happen, and it turns out the timeline is still in flux even now. What changed? And is there any chance of shots before November?

Meanwhile, can we still convince Canadians who are eligible but haven’t been vaccinated to get their shots? Or have opinions hardened by now? And will you be getting a booster while the rest of the world waits for their first shots?

GUEST: Sabina Vohra-Miller, clinical pharmacologist

