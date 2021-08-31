Controversial Jeopardy! executive producer steps down

Sony says Richards is also no longer at the helm of Wheel of Fortune

Richards had made offensive comments on his podcast in 2013-2014 which recently resurfaced

Mike Richards had remained as the executive producer after he stepped down as a host

LOS ANGELES — Three weeks after he was named as the replacement for the late Alex Trebek as host, Mike Richards is no longer affiliated with Jeopardy!, the popular game show.

Sony cited “disruption and internal difficulties” in its announcement that Richards will leave the program entirely, and will no longer be the show’s executive producer. He is also out as the executive producer of Wheel of Fortune.

A Sony executive says they were hoping his decision to step down as host would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties, but the response to Richards remaining within the company had been fierce.

The controversy surrounding Richards began earlier this month after reports surfaced about offensive and sexist comments he made on a podcast several years ago.

FILE – The late Alex Trebek died at 80 years old after a battle with cancer. (Jeopardy! via AP)

Richards was chosen to replace Trebek, after the Canadian television host died last year from pancreatic cancer. Just a week after Richards was given the job, he stepped down, but remained in his role as the executive producer.

Richards had signed on with Sony in 2019, and became executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in the spring of 2020.

With files from The Associated Press